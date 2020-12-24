NA speaker, deputy felicitates to christian community on Christmas

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have extended their warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have extended their warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the Speaker said that Prophet Jesus Christ was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood. The Muslims deeply revere Prophet Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Almighty Allah, he said.

The Speaker said that the Christmas day reminds us the beginning of new hopes and plans for the future, resolution of conflicts, nurturing creativity and ideas; and sowing seeds of peace and cooperation for future generations.

He said that COVID-19 Pandemic has destabilized the whole global community and stressed to have more unite efforts on the part of followers of all religions to overcome the hazards of this fatal disease.

He said that SOPs of Ministry of Health be kept in mind while celebrating this Christmas day.

He lauded the contribution of Christian Community for progress and prosperity of the country.

Asad Qaiser, on this happy occasion, reiterated the pledge of the Parliament and government to fully safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities according to the Constitution of Pakistan and guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Qasim Khan Suri said that Jesus Christ's eternal message of love for humanity and for the Members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in the world.

He said that in face of the current challenging situation in the country, we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies.

He also extended his appreciation to the Christian community for their deep sense of patriotism and dedicated services for the progress and prosperity of the country.