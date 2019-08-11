UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker, Deputy Greet Nation On Eid-UL-Azha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy greet nation on Eid-UL-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The NA speaker and and the deputy speaker, in their separate messages on Sunday, said the Eid reminded the sacrifice given by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), when he was about to slaughter his son Hazrat Ismail (A.S) on the Almighty's orders.

"This Eid also reminds us of the heavy sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for their freedom," the speaker said.

He reiterated his support for the freedom and struggle of the Kashmir people as the Indian parliament struck off articles 370 and 35-A from its constitution ignoring all international norms of decency and displaying true image of Hindu obduracy and obstinacy.

Asad Qaiser said Eid-ul-Azha and the Independence Day of Pakistan, had great resemblance, as on August 14 huge sacrifices were made by the people of Pakistan during migration to their homeland.

He said on the festive occasion of Eid "we should not forget the poor, needy and specially the Kashmiri people, who are struggling for their right to self-determination".

Deputy Speaker Qasim khan Suri said Pakistan always valued the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for their homeland.

The Eid-Ul-Azha, he said, "gives us the lesson of sacrifice, and each Pakistani is ready to sacrifice his life for the cause of Kashmir.""Let's celebrate this day by showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, who are sacrificing their lives for their right of self-determination," he added.

Both the leaders prayed to the Almighty to guide all the Muslims to tread right path and help them follow the true spirit of islam.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Poor Parliament Guide Independence August Sunday Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

12 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

4 hours ago

Emirati soldiers in Yemen congratulate UAE’s lea ..

5 hours ago

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.