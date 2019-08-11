NA Speaker, Deputy greet nation on Eid-UL-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The NA speaker and and the deputy speaker, in their separate messages on Sunday, said the Eid reminded the sacrifice given by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), when he was about to slaughter his son Hazrat Ismail (A.S) on the Almighty's orders.

"This Eid also reminds us of the heavy sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for their freedom," the speaker said.

He reiterated his support for the freedom and struggle of the Kashmir people as the Indian parliament struck off articles 370 and 35-A from its constitution ignoring all international norms of decency and displaying true image of Hindu obduracy and obstinacy.

Asad Qaiser said Eid-ul-Azha and the Independence Day of Pakistan, had great resemblance, as on August 14 huge sacrifices were made by the people of Pakistan during migration to their homeland.

He said on the festive occasion of Eid "we should not forget the poor, needy and specially the Kashmiri people, who are struggling for their right to self-determination".

Deputy Speaker Qasim khan Suri said Pakistan always valued the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for their homeland.

The Eid-Ul-Azha, he said, "gives us the lesson of sacrifice, and each Pakistani is ready to sacrifice his life for the cause of Kashmir.""Let's celebrate this day by showing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, who are sacrificing their lives for their right of self-determination," he added.

Both the leaders prayed to the Almighty to guide all the Muslims to tread right path and help them follow the true spirit of islam.