NA Speaker, Deputy grieved over loss of innocent lives in Quetta suicide blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and his Deputy Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of several innocent people in Quetta due to a suicide bomb blast.

In separate condolence messages, Speaker and Deputy Speaker deeply regretted the losses of lives and sympathized with the bereaved families. They prayed for early recovery of the wounded and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the aggrieved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.