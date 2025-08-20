NA Speaker, Deputy pay tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 54th martyrdom anniversary, describing him as a national hero whose sacrifice for the country’s honor and dignity will never be forgotten.

In their joint message, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the nation remembers him with deep reverence, calling his act a beacon of inspiration for the youth. He recalled that on August 20, 1971, Rashid Minhas foiled an Indian hijacking attempt through his supreme sacrifice, an act that will be remembered in golden words.

Sadiq said the sacrifices of martyrs remain the guarantee of the country’s freedom and security and urged the younger generation to draw lessons from his life and play their role in defending and developing Pakistan.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah lauded Rashid Minhas as a great son of the nation who thwarted the enemy’s designs with courage and brought pride to Pakistan. He said the sacrifices of martyrs serve as a guiding light for future generations.