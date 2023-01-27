UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Commiserate With Patel Over Brother's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday commiserated with Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel over the demise of his brother.

In separate condolence messages to Abdul Qadir Patel, speaker and deputy speaker expressed their deep sorrow and regret over the sad demise.

They both prayed for the deceased's eternal peace and grant of courage to the grieved family members.

