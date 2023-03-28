UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condemn Al-Aqsa Mosque Desecration

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condemn Al-Aqsa Mosque desecration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday strongly condemned the desecration of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces and the denial of access for Palestinians to offer prayers during the holy month of Ramazan.

Expressing solidarity with the Palestinians on behalf of the Parliament and people of Pakistan, the Speaker and his deputy in a statement called for urgent action by international human rights organizations to address the ongoing violations of basic human rights in Palestine and Kashmir.

They urged the international community to take immediate steps to protect the rights of Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem, as well as addressing the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

