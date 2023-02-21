UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condemn Attack In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Levies check post in Balochistan.

They expressed their profound grief over the loss of lives of two brave Levies personnel Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Aslam in this cowardly attack.

In their separate statements, NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker condemned the act of terrorism and extended their sympathies to the families of the victims and prayed for the elevation of the martyred souls. They said that the whole nation shared the sorrow and grief of the bereaved families.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker also expressed their solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and the people of Balochistan in their fight against terrorism. They reaffirmed the state's commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and security forces.

NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker stressed that whoever sabotages peace in the country will be dealt with iron hands.

They called for unity and emphasized the need for consensus to eliminate this threat.

