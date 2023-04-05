NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condemn attack on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal attack on Palestinian worshippers by Israeli Forces at Al-Aqsa mosque.

In a message, they prayed for those injured in the attack and urged the international community to take immediate action to halt aggression against Palestinians.