NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condemn Blasts In Barkan, Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn blasts in Barkan, Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday strongly condemned the bomb blasts in district Barkan and district Khuzdar in Balochistan.

They said that such cowardly attacks would not diminish the nation's resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the soil of the country.

They also said that such elements would never be allowed to deviate Pakistan from the path of progress and development.

They said that sacrifices rendered by personnel of security forces and by common people would remain alive and would steer the country out of this menace.

In their separate messages, NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed that those who lost their lives may have eternal peace and solace in the hereafter. They also prayed for the grant of peace and patience to bereaved families and early recovery of injured individuals.

