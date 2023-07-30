Open Menu

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condemn Bomb Blast At JUI-F Workers' Convention In Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn bomb blast at JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives resulting from the bomb blast at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur Extending condolences to the bereaved families affected by the tragic incident, they said targeting innocent civilians was a highly reprehensible act of terrorism.

The speaker and deputy speaker denounced the terrorists and those involved in such cowardly acts, as they were enemies of humanity and the nation.

"The entire nation stands united against terrorism and vows to eradicate it from the country as the terrorists are playing with the lives of innocent citizens to achieve their malicious objectives," they added.

The speaker and deputy speaker prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who lost their lives in the blast and show courage and strength to the grieving families in this irreparable loss, seeking Allah's blessings.

They also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Bomb Blast Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Sunday From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

3 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan