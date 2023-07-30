NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn bomb blast at JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives resulting from the bomb blast at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur Extending condolences to the bereaved families affected by the tragic incident, they said targeting innocent civilians was a highly reprehensible act of terrorism.

The speaker and deputy speaker denounced the terrorists and those involved in such cowardly acts, as they were enemies of humanity and the nation.

"The entire nation stands united against terrorism and vows to eradicate it from the country as the terrorists are playing with the lives of innocent citizens to achieve their malicious objectives," they added.

The speaker and deputy speaker prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who lost their lives in the blast and show courage and strength to the grieving families in this irreparable loss, seeking Allah's blessings.

They also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.