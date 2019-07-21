UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condemn Terror Attack In D I Khan

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in a statement on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks on a hospital and police picket in Dera Ismail Khan.

They expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incidents.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker said those who attacked hospitals and security institutions were the worst enemies of humanity, adding, the whole nation was united against terrorism and stood with the security institutions.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said morale of the nation could not be shaken with the cowardly attacks and all steps would be taken to root out terrorism from the country. They vowed to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

