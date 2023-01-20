UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condemn Terrorist Attack On Police Check-post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and his Deputy Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Tekhta Beg police check-post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district.

In separate condolence messages, the speaker and the deputy speaker expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over martyrdom of two policemen.

They sympathized with the families of the martyred soldiers, and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah, and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

