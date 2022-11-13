NA speaker, deputy speaker condemns Istanbul blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday condemned the blast near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast, they conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the deceased families and prayed for the swift recovery of injured ones.