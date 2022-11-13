UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condemns Istanbul Blast

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 08:20 PM

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemns Istanbul blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday condemned the blast near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast, they conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the deceased families and prayed for the swift recovery of injured ones.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Istanbul Sunday

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.