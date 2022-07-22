ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani have condoled the death of mother of Aamir Wasim bureau chief Daily Dawn.

In their separate condolance messages to Aamir Wasim, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother.

They prayed to the Mighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.