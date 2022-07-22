UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Aamir Wasim's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Aamir Wasim's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani have condoled the death of mother of Aamir Wasim bureau chief Daily Dawn.

In their separate condolance messages to Aamir Wasim, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother.

They prayed to the Mighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Family Sad

Recent Stories

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

58 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

58 minutes ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

59 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

59 minutes ago
 Biometric, queue system to be introduced in health ..

Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: ..

59 minutes ago
 Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss v ..

Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.