NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Allama Jauhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Allama Jauhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Allama Talib Jauhari.

In their condolence messages, they prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

They said the nation was deprived of a scholar whose religious services for the country would be remembered for a long time to come.

