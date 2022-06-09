UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Dr.Amir Liaqat Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Dr.Amir Liaqat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Duranni on Thursday condoled the death of Member National Assembly Dr.Amir Liaqat Hussain.

In their separate condolence messages to bereaved family, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of late MNA and paid rich tribute to his political and social services.

The speaker and deputy speaker said the services of late Dr.Amir Liaqat Hussain will be remembered for long time to come.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

