NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of elder brother of Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday condoled the death of Sardar Mehmood, elder brother of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Former Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In their separate condolence messages to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker, and the Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over the tragic news about the passing away of his elder brother.

They also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Ayaz Sadiq and the other members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.