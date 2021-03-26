UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Haseena Moin

Fri 26th March 2021

NA Speaker, Deputy speaker condole death of Haseena Moin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday condoled the sad demise of renowned scriptwriter, playwright and dramatist Haseena Moin.

In their separate condolence messages, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the notable Pakistani dramatist and playwright.

They said she will be always remembered for her immense talent and exceptional contributions to Pakistan Television.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

