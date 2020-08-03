UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Late Iftikhar Ul Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:00 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of late Iftikhar ul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the death of the member National Assembly Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan.

In their separate condolence messages, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Family Sad

Recent Stories

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

46 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

46 minutes ago

SSC discusses preparations of Khorfakkan Stadium f ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

46 minutes ago

‘Welcome to world’s exclusive nuclear club’: ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.