NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of late Iftikhar ul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the death of the member National Assembly Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan.

In their separate condolence messages, the speaker and deputy speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.