NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of mother of Adnleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the death of the mother of Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Adnleeb Abbas.

In their separate condolence messages to Adnleeb Abbas, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of her mother.

They said that the demise of her mother was an irreparable loss to Adnleeb Abbas and other members of her family.

Speaker and the Deputy Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul, grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.