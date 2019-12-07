UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Death Of Mother Of Sarmad Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the demise of Begum Nazeen Abid, mother of the Sarmad Ali, Managing Director Jang Group and Secretary General All Pakistan Newspaper Society.

In their separate condolence messages addressed to Sarmad Ali, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his Mother. They said that it was indeed a great lose to the entire family.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

