ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker conveyed their heartfelt grief to Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif and prayed for the solace of the departed soul and forberance to the bereaved family to bear by the great loss.

They also expressed their grief and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Farmer Federal Minister Ch. Anwar Aziz, Father in-law of MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and Father of Former MNA Daniyal Aziz. They expressed their profound condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.