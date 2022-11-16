NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole demise of Journalist Irshad Rao

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Journalist Irshad Rao.

In their separate messages, they said that veteran journalist was icon of struggle for supporting democracy in the country.

While recalling the struggle of Irshad Rao for the cause of democracy, he said that his struggle was a role model for whole journalist community to be followed. They pray for departed soul to grant him highest place in Jinnat.