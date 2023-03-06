NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole demise of Qavi Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have expressed their condolences to the family of renowned actor Muhammad Qavi Khan, who left behind a legacy of incredible performances in the entertainment industry.

In separate messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker conveyed their heartfelt sympathies and paid glowing tribute to the actor for his services to the country.

Qavi Khan's outstanding performances in various Pakistani dramas and films have earned him a special place in the hearts of his fans.

He was considered one of the best actors in the world and his loss is being mourned by people all over the country.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The void created by Qavi Khan's death will not be filled easily, as he was an icon in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

His contribution to the industry will always be remembered and cherished by his fans and colleagues, they said.