NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condole Demise Of Cricketer Abdul Qadir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole demise of cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In their separate condolence messages, they expressed sympathy for the bereaved family.

They said Abdul Qadir was a unique leg spinner in the cricketing world.

The services of Abdul Qadir as a sportsman and cricketer of Pakistan would be remembered for a long time to come, they added.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

