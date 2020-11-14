NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole sad demise of senior journalist

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday condoled the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday condoled the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

In their separate condolence messages to bereaved family, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of vice president National Press Club.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.