NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Condoles Sad Demise Of Brother Of Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:18 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condoles sad demise of brother of Interior Minister

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri have condoled the sad demise of Syed Tariq Shah brother of interior minister Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri have condoled the sad demise of Syed Tariq Shah brother of interior minister Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah.

In their separate condolence messages to Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of brother of Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to Syed Ijaz Ahmed shah and others members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

