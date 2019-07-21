UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Congratulate On Successful Elections In Tribal Districts

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:20 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker congratulate on successful elections in tribal districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had congratulated the people of newly merged tribal districts and security institutions over successful holding of elections.

In a statement on Sunday, they said peaceful elections for seats of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a victory for democracy.

Holdings of elections in a peaceful environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a victory of people of tribal areas and showed their strong attachment to peace, they observed.

They said people of newly merged tribal districts gave the most sacrifices during the war against terrorism.

They expressed hope that the elections would help remove deprivation of people who would get their rights guaranteed in the constitution.

According to vision of the Prime Minister, steps would be taken on priority for the progress and prosperity of people, they added.

