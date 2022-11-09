NA speaker, deputy speaker congratulate Pakistan team on semi-final win

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday congratulated the national cricket team for winning the semi-final match of the Twenty20 World Cup

They said the Pakistani team's performance was mind-blowing in the semi-final match against New Zealand.

They said national team's thrilling entry in the final was the result of teamwork. "The whole nation is proud of the cricket team's talent," they maintained.

Extending well-wishes to the Pakistan team, they expressed the hope that it would win T20 final and bring the world cup at home.