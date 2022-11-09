UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Congratulate Pakistan Team On Semi-final Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

NA speaker, deputy speaker congratulate Pakistan team on semi-final win

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday congratulated the national cricket team for winning the semi-final match of the Twenty20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday congratulated the national cricket team for winning the semi-final match of the Twenty20 World Cup.

They said the Pakistani team's performance was mind-blowing in the semi-final match against New Zealand.

They said national team's thrilling entry in the final was the result of teamwork. "The whole nation is proud of the cricket team's talent," they maintained.

Extending well-wishes to the Pakistan team, they expressed the hope that it would win T20 final and bring the world cup at home.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket National Assembly T20 World Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Cuban Peso New Zealand

Recent Stories

Democrats hold back 'red wave' in cliff-hanger US ..

Democrats hold back 'red wave' in cliff-hanger US midterms

2 minutes ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed on Thurs ..

Educational institutions to remain closed on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Indonesia - Reports

Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Indonesia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Putin's Decree Says Traditional Russian Values Thr ..

Putin's Decree Says Traditional Russian Values Threatened by US, Multinationals

2 minutes ago
 Number of Sexual Crimes in Spain Increased by Thir ..

Number of Sexual Crimes in Spain Increased by Third in 2021 - Interior Ministry

38 minutes ago
 US Military Buildup in Poland Not Linked Directly ..

US Military Buildup in Poland Not Linked Directly to Ukrainian Crisis - Expert

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.