NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express deep sorrow over tragic incident in Neelum valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani have expressed their heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow over the tragic jeep accident in the Neelum Valley that claimed the lives of several tourists.

In separate condolence message, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended their sympathies to the families of the deceased, acknowledging the immeasurable pain and loss they must be enduring. "We stand with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this devastating incident," they stated. The Speaker and his deputy also prayed for the elevation of the departed souls and for their bereaved families to find the strength to bear the irreparable loss.