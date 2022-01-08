UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Murree Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to heavy snowfall in Murree

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

In their separate condolence messages, NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their condolences with the families of the deceased tourists.

They said that in this hour of sorrow, the whole nation shares the grief of the bereaved.

They directed the concerned authorities to immediately rescue stranded tourists and take them to safer places.

NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the deceased tourists and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

