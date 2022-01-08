NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express grief over loss of lives in Murree incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to heavy snowfall in Murree.

In their separate condolence messages, NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their condolences with the families of the deceased tourists.

They said that in this hour of sorrow, the whole nation shares the grief of the bereaved.

They directed the concerned authorities to immediately rescue stranded tourists and take them to safer places.

NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed Almighty Allah to elevate the ranks of the deceased tourists and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.