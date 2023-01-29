NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express grief over loss of lives in Lasbela bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident which took place in the Lasbela area of Balochistan.

In a condolence message, they sympathized with members of the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.