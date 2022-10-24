UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have congratulated the government and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the 75th Foundation Day of Azad Government of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the leaders in their separate message here on Monday said that the people of Kashmir with their undying struggle for freedom had laid the foundation of AJK 75 years ago. "The existence of AJK State is proving that people of Kashmir want freedom from illegal Indian occupation, AJK rendered uncounted sacrifices for the right to self-determination", they termed.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that India had illegally tried to dismantle the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir through August 05, 2019 action of repealing article 73 A of its Constitution and issued millions of domiciles to non-residents which was an attempt to change the Kashmiri people into a minority.

He said that Indian attempt to change the demography of IIOK by issuing domiciles to non-resident members and other acts cannot force Kashmiris to let down their freedom of struggle. He further said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has raised the voice for Kashmiris at all international forums.

Deputy Speaker said that the Indian act of state terrorism cannot suppress the spirit of Kashmiris and that the Government of Pakistan has always fought the Kashmir case at all international forums.

He said peace in the region is linked with the Kashmir resolution in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the will of the people. "Pakistan will put its concrete efforts at all international forums for the people of Kashmir," he added.

