NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express sorrow over death of Muhammad Ziauddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the Muhammad Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn.

In their condolence messages, they prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His countless bounties on the departed soul. They paid tributes to the late Ziauddin for his services in the field of journalism. The services of deceased journalists for the journalism would always be remembered, they added.