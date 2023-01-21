NA speaker, deputy speaker felicitate 'Chinese New Year'

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani felicitated the government and the people of China on the eve of the Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani felicitated the government and the people of China on the eve of the Chinese New Year.

In their separate messages, they expressed their belief that the Chinese would continue to progress and develop owing to their national traits of hard work and commitment.

They also resolved that Pakistan and China would continue to cooperate in all socio-economic sectors for mutual prosperity and development.

Raja Ashraf expressed his confidence that Pak-China Friendship would not only enable both countries to flourish and develop but regional progress also hinges upon unbreakable ties between both countries.

He said the successful completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects manifested the willingness of both nations and their masses to cooperate for mutual benefit. "Chinese model of progress and development must be followed by all nations," he added.

Zahid Durrani also felicitated the Chinese nation and expressed his good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the Chinese people.

He expressed the hope that the Chinese New Year would bring happiness, prosperity and progress in the lives of Chinese people.

He also expressed his resolve that Pak-China ties would be strong and cemented more than ever.