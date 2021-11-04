UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Felicitate Hindu Community On Eve Of Diwali

Thu 04th November 2021

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday felicitated hindu parliamentarians and the hindu community on the occasion of Diwali

Expressing warm felicitations on to hindu community, the Speaker said that Pakistan is the abode of believers of different religions and civilizations.

He said that festivals of all religious sects residing in the country are celebrated with full vigor and enthusiasm.

He also appreciated the services of the hindu community in the prosperity and development of the country.

The Speaker said that all religious communities can practice their religious beliefs freely in Pakistan and celebrate their festivals independently.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri congratulated the hindu members of the National Assembly on this occasion and appreciated the services of the Hindu community for national development, unity and solidarity.

