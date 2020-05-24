NA speaker, deputy speaker felicitate nation on Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has conveyed their heartiest congratulations to all the nation and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

In a message, he said as the nation was still fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, this Eid was quite different from all previous Eids.

He advised the nation to celebrate this Eid with simplicity while taking care of all affected due to this pandemic.

He especially stressed the need not to forget those who suffered economically due to lockdown across the country.

The speaker said this was the occasion when the entire nation needed to stand together against the COVID-19. He also stressed on the need for taking extra care of destitute and white-collar workers of the society.

He prayed for the departed souls in the Karachi plane crash incident and resolved to stand shoulder to shoulder with all affected in this heartfelt national tragedy.

Asad Qaiser said the nation would never forget their Kashmiri brethren who were being subjected to state terrorism by Indian military and asked the nation to pray for their freedom on this sacred occasion.

He said Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations resolutions.

He further stressed that the whole nation should adopt precautionary measures while celebrating Eid ul Fitar especially social distancing which was important.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed his heartfelt condolences to all the effected people in the Karachi plane tragedy.

He especially prayed for departed souls and expressed his deep sorrow on this national tragedy.

Qasim Khan Suri said this Eid should be the Eid of simplicity and sacrifice as the whole nation was facing the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed to take extra care of the poor and destitute especially labour class on this occasion of Eid.