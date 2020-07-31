NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker felicitate nation on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have felicitated the nation on Eid ul Azha.

They urged the nation to celebrate this Eid with simplicity as the nation was facing potential threat of COVID-19.

Both the leaders said, "collectively we can save our dear ones just by following health guidelines and SOPs formulated to combat this disease." They expressed these views in their message to their countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha which will be celebrated on Saturday across the country.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said this day reminded us about the sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) who submitted himself before the will of Allah to sacrifice his son Hazrat Ismail (AS).

He said, "on this occasion of happiness we must not forget our needy brethren and help them with open heart." He said, "we should not hesitate to sacrifice our dearest possession in the cause of Allah." The Speaker said, "on this occasion we as a nation should not forget the hardships of our Kashmiri brethren who have been under severe lockdown since 5th August of last year.

" He said Kashmiris had been deprived of their basic rights and even were not allowed to offer prayers and celebrate their religious days.

He said the day was not far when Kashmiris struggle for their self determination would bear the fruit of freedom. He resolved that we would continue to support Kashmiris at all forums.

Referring to the grave threat of COVID-19, the Speaker National Assembly said Pakistani nation was fighting COVID-19 disease bravely.

He remarked that there was a great need to follow SOPs on this Eid.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri while felicitating the nation and said that this day reminded us about great sacrifice and urged to have spirit for sacrifice to help our needy brethren.

He said Kashmiris had been facing brutalities of Indian with bravery and stressed on the need to follow COVID-19 related SOPs to combat this disease.

He urged the United Nations and international community to take stock of the situation in Kashmir.