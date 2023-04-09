Close
NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker For Renewed Commitment To Uphold Spirit Of 1973 Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 09:30 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker for renewed commitment to uphold spirit of 1973 Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the provision of fundamental rights to all citizens.

They said that for the strengthening of democracy in the country, the supremacy of the constitution must be ensured. They expressed these views in their congratulatory messages on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

The Speaker said that this day reminds the historic occasion when 50 years ago, our forefathers unanimously adopted the 1973 Constitution. This was the result of the tremendous efforts and wisdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which brought all political parties at one platform to sign this historic document. He said that the entire nation pays tribute to the framers and signatories of the 1973 Constitution.

The speaker said that for strengthening of democracy in the country, it is imperative to follow the 1973 constitution in its true spirit. He said that the Constitution was sabotaged which created chaos in the country.

The Speaker stressed upon all political parties to shun their differences and unite on this one document as our forefathers did five decades ago.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that today is a historic day when all the political parties came together and passed the constitutional document unanimously. He said that in order to lead the country on the path of progress and prosperity, all political parties have to shun their differences and unite on one platform.

