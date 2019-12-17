National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of Deputy Director (Protocol) NA Secretariat Humayun Malik

In their separate condolence messages to Humayun Malik, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of his mother.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity, a press release received here said.

Secretary, National Assembly Tahir Hussain and other senior officers of National Assembly Secretariat have also expressed their condolences to Humayun Malik and his family.