ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday condoled the demise of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MNA from Rajanpur, and Leghari tribe elder, who passed away at the age of 83 in Lahore the other day.

In separate condolence messages, both the speaker and deputy speaker paid tributes to the deceased and said that the services of Jaffar Khan Leghari will always be remembered and the void created by his death will not be filled soon.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the speaker and deputy speaker prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.