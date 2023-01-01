UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Grieved Over Leghari's Demise

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 09:10 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieved over Leghari's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday condoled the demise of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MNA from Rajanpur, and Leghari tribe elder, who passed away at the age of 83 in Lahore the other day.

In separate condolence messages, both the speaker and deputy speaker paid tributes to the deceased and said that the services of Jaffar Khan Leghari will always be remembered and the void created by his death will not be filled soon.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the speaker and deputy speaker prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Rajanpur Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

3 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

3 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

5 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.