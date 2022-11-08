UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Message On Iqbal Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker message on Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's progress lies in following Iqbal's message of unity, patriotism, national spirit, self-awareness, knowledge, and dedicated efforts to achieve the very best in life.

Pakistan is very much capable of achieving a distinct place in the comity of nations provided it truly follows Iqbal's thought-provoking and pragmatic message to achieve success, remarked National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani in their separate messages on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, which is being commemorated on 9th November every year.

The Speaker said Iqbal was truly a "Hero of the East" owing to his unmatchable vision to see and suggest pragmatic solutions to the problems faced by society and individuals.

It was his farsightedness that led to the creation of a separate homeland for disgruntled Muslims of the subcontinent, under the able leadership of the great Quaid-e-Azam.

He also stressed upon people to focus and maintain a balance between their spiritual and material needs as per the teaching of the Holy Quran to attain lasting success in both worlds.

Iqbal's poetry and philosophy also converge widely on the role of citizenry in nationhood and particularly that of youth to make untiring and continuous efforts to achieve greater goals in life.

Today's Pakistan demands unity in thought and action to make this country flourish and progress in line with the guiding principles of the founding fathers.

The Deputy Speaker remarked that Allama Iqbal was not a national hero but a universal figure. His philosophy and thoughts are appreciated widely across the globe.

The Deputy Speaker further remarked that extremism and bigotry had no place in the Allama Iqbal scheme of things and he wanted the public to be moderate, peaceful, and enlightened.

Keeping up with the vision of Iqbal, Parliament and the government is working towards a progressive, prosperous and inclusive Pakistan.

