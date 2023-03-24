(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, expressed their heartfelt condolences on Friday over the passing of the mother of Hanif Sabir, the Executive Director of news at the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

In their separate messages of condolence, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker conveyed their sympathies to Hanif Sabir and his family, acknowledging the profound sorrow and grief they must be experiencing during this difficult time.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker emphasized that the loss of a mother is an irreplaceable one, which cannot be compensated for in any way. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high place in Jannah (Paradise) and to grant patience and strength to the family members to endure this immense loss with equanimity.