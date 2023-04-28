UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Offer Condolences To Martyred Security Personnel's Families

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 08:05 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker offer condolences to martyred security personnel's families

National Assembly, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives of security personnel in the aftermath of the terrorist attack. They praised the timely action of security forces against the terrorists and offered condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel.

"The sacrifices of the security personnel will not go in vain," said the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. "The entire nation stands in solidarity with the security forces."The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the patience of the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Terrorist National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

11 minutes ago
 Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

12 minutes ago
 ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite ..

ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip

50 seconds ago
 Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) to participate ..

Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) to participate in Labour Rally on May 01

53 seconds ago
 IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zapo ..

IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.