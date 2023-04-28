National Assembly, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives of security personnel in the aftermath of the terrorist attack. They praised the timely action of security forces against the terrorists and offered condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel.

"The sacrifices of the security personnel will not go in vain," said the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. "The entire nation stands in solidarity with the security forces."The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly also prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the patience of the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.