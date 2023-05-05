ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani Friday expressed their heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate passing of daughter of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ARY news, Salman Iqbal.

In separate messages of condolences, they conveyed their sympathies to the grieving family and emphasized that the loss of Salman's daughter was immeasurable and could not be compensated for.

They also shared the sorrow and pain felt by the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be granted a high rank in the afterlife.

Additionally, they prayed for the family to be granted the strength and fortitude to endure this immense loss with composure.