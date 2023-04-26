NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker pay homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have expressed their condolences over the loss of security personnel's lives during an operation in the Tirah valley, Khyber district.

In separate messages of condolence, both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker praised the security forces for their bravery in conducting the operation against the terrorists. They also expressed their regret over the loss of lives of the security personnel during the exchange of firing.

The speaker and deputy speaker emphasized that those who sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country and nation were the true heroes, and the nation would never forget the sacrifices of the armed forces.

They shared the pain and grief of the affected families and expressed their solidarity with them.

Furthermore, the speaker and deputy speaker stated that the security forces were fighting a battle against terrorism to eradicate it from the country, and "the entire nation stands with them in this fight". They prayed for the elevation of martyrs' ranks in the eyes of Allah and for patience for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.