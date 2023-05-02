NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker pay tribute to media on World Press Freedom Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, in their joint statement, paid rich tribute to the brave and valiant media persons for performing their jobs in a professional and non-partisan manner, despite challenges and threats to life and property, in recognition of World Press Freedom Day.

Speaker Pervez said: "A free press is the backbone of a democratic society, and I can proudly say that Pakistan's media is fulfilling its responsibility of provision of information to the masses in a dignified and professional manner".

"Parliament and the Government are working hard to ensure that the journalists are able to work freely without any fear of intimidation, and that the public has access to reliable information and diverse viewpoints." The Speaker underscored that the "media in any society plays a critical role in holding those in power accountable and giving voice to marginalized communities.

Without a free press, democracy cannot thrive." He emphasized that those who were using this noble profession to spread hatred through false and fabricated news should refrain from such malicious practices as their actions were nothing but a disservice to the Nation which provided them with the Constitutional right of free expression.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani echoed these sentiments and emphasized the importance of media independence and the need to uphold and protect press freedom."Journalists must be free to do their job without interference," Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said.

The National Assembly leaders also expressed their support for journalists and media workers who continue to work in challenging environments and face threats to their safety and reaffirmed their resolve to stand with them in their fight for a free and independent press, and pledged to do everything in their power to protect and defend journalists right to report the truth."