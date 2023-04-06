NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker pay tribute to security personnel for successful operation against terrorists

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday paid tribute to the security personnel who successfully conducted operations against terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday paid tribute to the security personnel who successfully conducted operations against terrorists in North Waziristan.

Both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker NA expressed their deep sorrow for the loss of lives of the brave security personnel during the operation and offered their heartfelt condolences to their families. They also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.

They emphasized that the entire nation stands with its security forces in its fight against terrorism and that the sacrifices of these brave men and women in the war against terror could never be forgotten.

They noted that the terrorists engaged in the bid to establish their evil agenda of the enemy must be dealt with iron hand.

The Speaker, meanwhile, extended his sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and expressed his admiration and respect for the martyred officials who made the ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the country.

"May Allah Almighty grant the martyred officials a high rank in Jannah and give patience and solace to their families during this difficult time," he prayed.