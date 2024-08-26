Open Menu

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Strongly Condemn Killing Of Innocent Passengers Near Musakhail, Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the despicable and shameful incident near Musakhail, Balochistan.

In a message he said , "The loss of precious human lives would never go to waste, and the whole nation stands united to eradicate the menace of terrorism."

He prayed for the departed souls and granted patience to bereaved families.

He said," The brutal killing of innocent people is tantamount to the killing of the whole humanity.

"

He also demanded that the culprits and criminals involved in such heinous acts against humanity must be apprehended and brought to justice.

Deputy Speaker NA Ghulam Mustafa Shah has also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent human lives in Musakhail Balochistan.

He prayed for the grant of the highest place in Jannah to departed souls and for the grant of fortitude to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He termed the brutal killings of innocent travellers in Musakhail, Balochistan, as a serious crime against humanity.

