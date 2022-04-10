NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker tender resignations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday tendered resignations from their respective offices.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have tendered resignations. Elections for the slots of Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be held before the election of new leader of the House, it further said.